Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $807.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $737.65 and a 200 day moving average of $752.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

