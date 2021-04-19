Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 7,705 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.13 and a 1 year high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

