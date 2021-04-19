Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. Total comprises approximately 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $20,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.