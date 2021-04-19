Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Conagra Brands worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $37.73 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.