Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 59,118 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of ARE opened at $175.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

