Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $20.91 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.27 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

