Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $51.44 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

