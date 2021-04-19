Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,937 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $179.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.36. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

