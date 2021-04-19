Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

