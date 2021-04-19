Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,308 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $163.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.09. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

