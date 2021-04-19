Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 131.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.03. 208,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,764. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.99.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

