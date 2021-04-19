Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €102.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.11 ($111.90).

Shares of DG opened at €90.65 ($106.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.91 and a 200-day moving average of €83.01. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

