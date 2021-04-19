Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $15,298,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

