Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $49.20. Approximately 5,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,741,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

VIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,944 shares of company stock worth $3,274,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

