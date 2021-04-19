Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SPCE stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236,977. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,548,132 shares of company stock valued at $202,541,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

