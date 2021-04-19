Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.6% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $225.64 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.29. The firm has a market cap of $440.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

