Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $49.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.78. 12,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,288,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

