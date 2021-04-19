VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

VIZIO stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

