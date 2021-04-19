VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.70. VIZIO shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 1,726 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

