VMware, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for VMware in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the virtualization software provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VMware’s FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VMW. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93. VMware has a 12 month low of $121.78 and a 12 month high of $165.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock worth $18,018,792. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

