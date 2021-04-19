VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.92 and last traded at $169.73. Approximately 65,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,432,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,018,792. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,019 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

