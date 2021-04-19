Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 2,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

About Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

