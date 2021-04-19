Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €244.80 ($288.00).

Several equities analysts have commented on VOW3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

VOW3 stock opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €165.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

