Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €244.80 ($288.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is €215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €165.23. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.