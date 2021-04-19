Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €270.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €270.00 ($317.65) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €244.80 ($288.00).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

