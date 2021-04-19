Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €284.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €284.00 ($334.12) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €244.80 ($288.00).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of €215.04 and a 200 day moving average of €165.23. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

