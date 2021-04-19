Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.95 ($75.24).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of VNA traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €58.68 ($69.04). The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €43.05 ($50.65) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.56.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

