Vortex Defi Reaches Market Capitalization of $668,253.61 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $668,253.61 and approximately $149,516.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

