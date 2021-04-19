VouchForMe Reaches One Day Volume of $2,461.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.37 million and $2,461.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00068184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00662172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

