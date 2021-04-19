Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Trading Down 9.6%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) shares were down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 2,454,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,510,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VYGVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

