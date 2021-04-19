Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Update

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

In other Vroom news, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $21,878,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,468,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $41.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

