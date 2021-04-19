W Green Pay Market Cap Reaches $201,789.35 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $201,789.35 and $65,929.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00065797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00089937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.61 or 0.00640287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.01 or 0.06503992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041142 BTC.

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

