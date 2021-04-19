Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WKCMF. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

