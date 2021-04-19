Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0949

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $20.58 million and $129,017.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00021423 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $858.01 or 0.01531380 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,435,479 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

