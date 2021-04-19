Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $14.02 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.70. 281,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,252. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

