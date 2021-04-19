Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.76. 68,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,856. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

