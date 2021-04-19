Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 513,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Aflac by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Aflac by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.50. 46,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,877. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

