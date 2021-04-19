Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.30 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003201 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $302.55 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00308170 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.88 or 0.03338791 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.