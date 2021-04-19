Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.00 ($102.35).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1 year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €82.27 and a 200 day moving average of €72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

