Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €97.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.69 ($92.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €77.39 ($91.05) on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12 month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.