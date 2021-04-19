Warburg Research Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €13.50 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €13.50 ($15.88) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.43 ($15.80).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.87. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

