Warburg Research Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €13.50 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €13.50 ($15.88) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.43 ($15.80).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.87. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.