Warp Finance (WARP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $863.25 or 0.01543874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $1.06 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021558 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

