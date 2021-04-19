Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Update

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 25.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

