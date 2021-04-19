Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of WCN opened at $116.78 on Monday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

