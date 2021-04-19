Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Lessened by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,360 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Management worth $54,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,033. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

