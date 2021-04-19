Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.85). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 597,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,904. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

