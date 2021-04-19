Wave Life Sciences (WVE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE):

3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $17.00.

3/11/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Wave Life Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/7/2021 – Wave Life Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $307.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

