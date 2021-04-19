WAX Market Capitalization Hits $293.39 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. WAX has a total market cap of $293.39 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00043786 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,723,380,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,649,935 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

