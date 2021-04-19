Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $260,998.20 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $6.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.33. 1,274,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.34. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.45.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

