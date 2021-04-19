Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $260,998.20 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56.
Shares of NYSE W traded down $6.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.33. 1,274,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.34. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on W. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.45.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
