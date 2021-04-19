Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $427,612.84 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,108,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $6.31 on Monday, reaching $315.33. 1,274,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.34. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wayfair by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.45.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.